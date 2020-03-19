Sign up
Photo 444
Look at me.......sitting up all by myself
It's heartbreaking to think that I can't even see my grandchildren for the forseeable future let alone give them a cuddle. I know that many of you are in exactly the same position.
This is Hettie.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Jennie B.
She’s a cutie! Hang in there, I’m in the same boat with mine. :(
March 20th, 2020
Mallory
ace
This is so cute! Oh my goodness! Same here. My Mom and Husband's Mom both have cancer and will be going through treatments soon and we are supposed to stay away.
March 20th, 2020
