Photo 465
Erythronium Americanum
Otherwise known as Amercan Trout Lily or Dog Tooth Violet.
Such an unusual and pretty flower.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4117
photos
71
followers
53
following
127% complete
458
459
460
461
462
463
464
465
459
460
461
462
463
1631
464
465
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th April 2020 2:38pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
erythronium americanum
,
dogtooth violet
,
american trout lily
