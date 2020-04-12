Easter Turkey for Two 😥

It wasn't supposed to be this way. My daughter, Niki, her husband, Gordon, and the children, Charlotte, Freya and Hettie were supposed to be here for Easter. It wasn't to be. We bought this turkey from Sainsburys just after Christmas when they were much reduced, ready for Easter. There will be no one coming to help us eat it for a long time so we thought we'd better eat it ourselves. Fortunately we both love turkey, especially leftover turkey, because we're going to get several meals out of this one.