Photo 469
Flowering Currant
We bought two varieties of flowering currant last spring, both were strong healthy plants. Unfortunately one died but this one is flowering nicely.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
6th April 2020 2:33pm
garden
shrub
flowering currant
