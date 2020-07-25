Sign up
Photo 572
Mallow
We bought this pretty plant from the small plant sales area at Gooderstone Water Gardens while holidaying in Norfolk last summer. It's planted just in front of our pond. I don't remember it's proper name but it's a kind of mallow.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4274
photos
74
followers
56
following
156% complete
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
573
Views
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
16th July 2020 8:55am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
norfolk
,
garden
,
mallow
,
gooderstone water gardens
