Rosularia (alba)
Rosularia (alba)

I bought this little succulent about a year ago because I just loved the tiny little flowers. They're about 1.5 centimetres across. The plant has been sitting on the back doorstep ever since I bought it. It's very sunny and very sheltered.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Sue Cooper

