Gorse, The Whetstone and Monkey Puzzle Trees by susiemc
Gorse, The Whetstone and Monkey Puzzle Trees

This is at the top of Hergest Ridge, near Kington, Herefordshire. My walking buddy, Nicola, and I walked up to the monkey puzzle trees today. It's a long climb but worth it for the views.
The Whetstone: It's thought that during the plague of 1336 a weekly market was held at the stone, where wheat (whet) was put onto the stone by farmers from the surrounding area, who would then back off to allow the townspeople to collect it and leave their money in exchange. This was in an effort to avoid infection. This all sounds a bit familiar doesn't it.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Sue Cooper

