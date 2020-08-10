Previous
My Gorgeous Agapanthus by susiemc
My Gorgeous Agapanthus

This plant was very small when we bought it two years ago. It produced 1 flower. Last year it produced none! this year it has produced 16 flowers!! I'm so happy. I love the dark buds and the lighter flowers.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Sue Cooper

