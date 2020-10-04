Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 643
This Sums Up the Day
This was the view through the living room window this morning. It rained most of the day. The garden furniture wasn't very inviting.
4th October 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Tags
view
,
rain
,
garden
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
October 4th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Are there any cookies left!!!
October 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great shot through the window with its water rain drops. hahaha, PhotoCrazy.......the cookies.....wondering too....
October 4th, 2020
