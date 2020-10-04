Previous
This Sums Up the Day by susiemc
Photo 643

This Sums Up the Day

This was the view through the living room window this morning. It rained most of the day. The garden furniture wasn't very inviting.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
October 4th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Are there any cookies left!!!
October 4th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot through the window with its water rain drops. hahaha, PhotoCrazy.......the cookies.....wondering too....
October 4th, 2020  
