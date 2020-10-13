Sign up
Photo 650
Llangorse and the Brecon Beacons
Llangorse is the second largest natural lake in Wales. Most "lakes" are in fact reservoirs. It's about 30 minutes from where I live.
The highest mountain in the distance is Pen y Fan, the second highest mountain in Wales.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
lake
,
wales
,
brecon beacons
,
llangorse
,
pen y fan
