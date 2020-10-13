Previous
Llangorse and the Brecon Beacons by susiemc
Llangorse and the Brecon Beacons

Llangorse is the second largest natural lake in Wales. Most "lakes" are in fact reservoirs. It's about 30 minutes from where I live.
The highest mountain in the distance is Pen y Fan, the second highest mountain in Wales.
Sue Cooper

