Photo 714
Winter Collage
The garden doesn't seem to have much colour now but when I walked around and looked closely this afternoon I found all these flowers. Quite impressive for mid December I thought.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4454
photos
72
followers
52
following
195% complete
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
710
1718
711
712
713
1719
1720
714
Views
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Tags
flowers
,
garden
