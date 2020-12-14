Previous
Witch Hazel by susiemc
Photo 714

Witch Hazel

I bought this witch hazel several weeks ago with some birthday money. It was quite small and quite expensive. Not long after I bought it the leaves all fell off and I panicked, I thought it was dead. Chris said to me, with his exasperated voice, " It's autumn, trees and shrubs loose their leaves in autumn!" I hoped he was right but now I know it's alive because it's flowering, albeit a bit early. It's not the colour I was expecting, I thought it would be a yellow/gold colour. I'm a bit disappointed. Perhaps I'll get to like it better as it gets bigger, it is rather small.
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018
