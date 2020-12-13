Sign up
Photo 713
Winter Honeysuckle
A few flowers are desperately hanging on in the garden but this is a winter honeysuckle just coming into bloom. The flowers aren't colourful and flashy but the fragrance is wonderful.
13th December 2020
13th Dec 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
garden
,
winter honeysuckle
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what lovely use of focus to capture them
December 14th, 2020
