Previous
Next
Crescent Moon by susiemc
Photo 720

Crescent Moon

I just happened to notice the moon yesterday evening so I took a photo of it. We don’t seem to have had any clear skies for ages so it’s ages since I’ve seen the moon.

This was taken on the 19th, I’m posting a bit late.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely detail .
December 22nd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
awesome details!
December 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise