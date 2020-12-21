Sign up
Photo 720
Jupiter Aligned with Saturn
Sooooo difficult to photograph. They were only just above the horizon and mostly obstructed by trees. I took the photo through an upstairs window, at an angle.
It’s not a great photo but at least I managed to see it. ( Best on black)
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Views
4
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
21st December 2020 4:25pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
saturn
,
jupiter
,
planets
,
alignments
