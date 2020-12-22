Festive Afternoon Tea

I made a mince tart traybake so I thought I’d have it on a Christmas plate with my tea in a Christmas mug and use a Christmas napkin. Then I decided to light a Christmas candle 😁.



I don’t make mince pies because they’re too fiddly but this mince tart traybake with a streusal topping is very easy and very delicious. At Christmas I shall have it with a spoonful of thick cream.