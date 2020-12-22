Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 722
Festive Afternoon Tea
I made a mince tart traybake so I thought I’d have it on a Christmas plate with my tea in a Christmas mug and use a Christmas napkin. Then I decided to light a Christmas candle 😁.
I don’t make mince pies because they’re too fiddly but this mince tart traybake with a streusal topping is very easy and very delicious. At Christmas I shall have it with a spoonful of thick cream.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4463
photos
72
followers
52
following
197% complete
View this month »
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
tea
,
“mince
,
tart”
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks very appealing. It doesn’t hurt that I love mince tarts.
December 22nd, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
I like mince tarts too! This looks wonderful!
December 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close