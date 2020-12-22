Previous
Festive Afternoon Tea by susiemc
Photo 722

Festive Afternoon Tea

I made a mince tart traybake so I thought I’d have it on a Christmas plate with my tea in a Christmas mug and use a Christmas napkin. Then I decided to light a Christmas candle 😁.

I don’t make mince pies because they’re too fiddly but this mince tart traybake with a streusal topping is very easy and very delicious. At Christmas I shall have it with a spoonful of thick cream.
Sue Cooper

October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks very appealing. It doesn’t hurt that I love mince tarts.
December 22nd, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
I like mince tarts too! This looks wonderful!
December 22nd, 2020  
