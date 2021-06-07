Previous
My Two Favourite Clematis by susiemc
My Two Favourite Clematis

We have several clematis in the garden but these two are my favourites. The blue one is Elsa Spath and the pink one is Nelly Moser. I love the huge flowers.
Sue Cooper

