My Two Favourite Clematis
We have several clematis in the garden but these two are my favourites. The blue one is Elsa Spath and the pink one is Nelly Moser. I love the huge flowers.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
clematis
,
nelly moser
,
elsa spath
