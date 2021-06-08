Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 890
After the Rain
I took this a couple of days ago, quite early in the morning. It had clealy rained in the night and I just loved the effect of the raindrops on the rose. The rose is Golden Celebration.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4683
photos
77
followers
56
following
243% complete
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
884
1773
885
886
887
888
889
890
Views
6
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
6th June 2021 7:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
golden celebration
