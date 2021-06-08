Previous
After the Rain by susiemc
After the Rain

I took this a couple of days ago, quite early in the morning. It had clealy rained in the night and I just loved the effect of the raindrops on the rose. The rose is Golden Celebration.
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Sue Cooper

