Christmas Cactus Close Up by susiemc
Christmas Cactus Close Up

This is just a small part of this large plant. It's full of buds and this little cluster is just opening.
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
Pat Knowles ace
No surprises that your Christmas cactus is blooming so beautifully!
November 19th, 2021  
