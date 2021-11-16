New Forest Ponies ...............

..............in the middle of town!!

We went to visit family in Hampshire earlier this week. They live on the edge of the New Forest. We went to Brockenhurst, a little town right in the middle of the forest (it's not all trees incidentally, much of it is heath) and were very amused to see ponies wandering up the street and grazing on the front lawns of the residents. We had noticed that most people had cattle grids across their drives, now we know why. The ponies aren't wild, they do have owners but the New Forest is common land and people who live within the forest boundaries have grazing rights. There is a danger of ponies getting hit by cars so now they wear reflective collars. This helps to reduce fatalities. When I took this photo I was a passenger in the back of the car. We had to stop to let the ponies go by.