Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1060
A Very late Autumn Day at Hergest Croft
I thought this shot was quite interesting because it shows autumn colours ( no more reds and oranges, now it's yellow and gold) , evergreens and rhododendrons full of buds for next year's flowers. A bit of a mixture.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
4912
photos
76
followers
56
following
290% complete
View this month »
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th November 2021 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
autumn colours
,
rhododendrons
,
hergest croft
Pat Knowles
ace
Love that there are still so many leaves on the trees at the end of November! It looks beautiful.
November 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close