A Very late Autumn Day at Hergest Croft by susiemc
A Very late Autumn Day at Hergest Croft

I thought this shot was quite interesting because it shows autumn colours ( no more reds and oranges, now it's yellow and gold) , evergreens and rhododendrons full of buds for next year's flowers. A bit of a mixture.
25th November 2021

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Pat Knowles ace
Love that there are still so many leaves on the trees at the end of November! It looks beautiful.
November 25th, 2021  
