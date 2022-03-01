Previous
Happy Saint David’s Day by susiemc
Photo 1153

Happy Saint David’s Day

The sun was shining this morning and it felt very much like spring. The daffodils in the garden are looking lovely so I had a very pleasant time in taking photos.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Sue Cooper

