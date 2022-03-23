Previous
Black Tulip by susiemc
Photo 1178

Black Tulip

This small but lovely magnolia tree didn’t flower at all last year and the year before that it had two flowers which got eaten by something before they opened out. This year there are several flowers. They’re not as dark as the name suggests.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Not black but still a lovely and unusual colour for a magnolia. I like the tulip shape too.
March 25th, 2022  
Sue Cooper ace
@gardencat The buds are much darker before they open out and I think that because these flowers are in bright sunshine the photo shows them to be a bit lighter than they really are. They are lovely though aren’t they.
March 25th, 2022  
