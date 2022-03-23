Sign up
Photo 1178
Black Tulip
This small but lovely magnolia tree didn’t flower at all last year and the year before that it had two flowers which got eaten by something before they opened out. This year there are several flowers. They’re not as dark as the name suggests.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
24th March 2022 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
magnolia
,
“black
,
tulip”
Joanne Diochon
ace
Not black but still a lovely and unusual colour for a magnolia. I like the tulip shape too.
March 25th, 2022
Sue Cooper
ace
@gardencat
The buds are much darker before they open out and I think that because these flowers are in bright sunshine the photo shows them to be a bit lighter than they really are. They are lovely though aren’t they.
March 25th, 2022
