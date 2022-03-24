Previous
New Daffodils by susiemc
Photo 1179

New Daffodils

We bought these daffodils new this year, well in the autumn, and I’m so pleased with them. They’re growing in the barrels that that I planted the courgettes in last year and I will again this year. The daffodils should be well finished by them.
24th March 2022 24th Mar 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
