Photo 1179
New Daffodils
We bought these daffodils new this year, well in the autumn, and I’m so pleased with them. They’re growing in the barrels that that I planted the courgettes in last year and I will again this year. The daffodils should be well finished by them.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5056
photos
73
followers
56
following
323% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
23rd March 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
garden
