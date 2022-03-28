Previous
My Raffle Prize by susiemc
My Raffle Prize

There was an event in our village to raise money for Ukraine. I wasn’t able to go but my friend was selling raffle tickets so I bought some from her. I won this lovely little rose 😊.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Sue Cooper

susiemc
