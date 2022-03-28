Sign up
Photo 1183
My Raffle Prize
There was an event in our village to raise money for Ukraine. I wasn’t able to go but my friend was selling raffle tickets so I bought some from her. I won this lovely little rose 😊.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5060
photos
74
followers
56
following
324% complete
1177
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1179
1180
1855
1181
1182
1183
1184
1856
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
27th March 2022 10:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
“raffle
,
prize”
