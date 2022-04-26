Previous
Next
Cheers Everyone 🥂🍾 It’s My Birthday by susiemc
Photo 1212

Cheers Everyone 🥂🍾 It’s My Birthday

After a lovely day out which involved cake, some beautiful gardens and lunch, we were able to sit in the garden in the evening and drink Prosecco.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
A very happy birthday Sue, a lovely birthday picture! Glad you could sit out for your celebratory drink!
April 28th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
Happy birthday Sue. It looks like you have had lovely weather for your special day
April 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Sue , and a lovely photo enjoying your birthday drink in your garden !
April 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise