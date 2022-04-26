Sign up
Photo 1212
Cheers Everyone 🥂🍾 It’s My Birthday
After a lovely day out which involved cake, some beautiful gardens and lunch, we were able to sit in the garden in the evening and drink Prosecco.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
3
0
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
1212
photos
72
followers
55
following
332% complete
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
26th April 2022 6:39pm
Tags
birthday
,
sue
,
cheers
,
prosecco
Pat Knowles
ace
A very happy birthday Sue, a lovely birthday picture! Glad you could sit out for your celebratory drink!
April 28th, 2022
Rosie Kind
ace
Happy birthday Sue. It looks like you have had lovely weather for your special day
April 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday Sue , and a lovely photo enjoying your birthday drink in your garden !
April 28th, 2022
