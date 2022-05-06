Sign up
Photo 1222
Gaillardia (Frenzy)
This flower is about 5cm across and I just love the colour and form.The whole plant just goes on producing flower after flower.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5128
photos
72
followers
54
following
343% complete
Views
5
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
COOLPIX P900
5th May 2022 3:53pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
gaillardia
