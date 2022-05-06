Previous
Gaillardia (Frenzy) by susiemc
Photo 1222

Gaillardia (Frenzy)

This flower is about 5cm across and I just love the colour and form.The whole plant just goes on producing flower after flower.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
