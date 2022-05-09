Sign up
Photo 1223
Where did this come from?
This aquilegia is absolutely exquisite. It just appeared in a flower bed and I have no idea how it got there. It definitely wasn't there last year and we have nothing like it anywhere else in the garden. I just hope it comes back next year.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
3
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
COOLPIX P900
9th May 2022 11:08am
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
aquilegia
