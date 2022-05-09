Previous
Where did this come from? by susiemc
Photo 1223

Where did this come from?

This aquilegia is absolutely exquisite. It just appeared in a flower bed and I have no idea how it got there. It definitely wasn't there last year and we have nothing like it anywhere else in the garden. I just hope it comes back next year.
Sue Cooper

