Photo 1283
Passion flower
I just love the intricate detail in these flowers. This one is in a pot by the back door and climbs up the side of the house.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
Sue Cooper
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
COOLPIX P900
6th July 2022 11:27am
flower
garden
passion flower
