Photo 1290
French Beans
A good crop of French beans were waiting for me when we returned from our holiday. The green ones are climbers, the purple ones are dwarf. The purple ones turn green when they're cooked which is a shame. Purple is fun. They all taste wonderful.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5177
photos
71
followers
53
following
354% complete
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
12th July 2022 6:07pm
Tags
beans
,
vegetables
,
garden
,
french beans
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Never heard about the dwarf beans. Learned something again :) They are looking good
July 23rd, 2022
