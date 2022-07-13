Previous
French Beans by susiemc
Photo 1290

French Beans

A good crop of French beans were waiting for me when we returned from our holiday. The green ones are climbers, the purple ones are dwarf. The purple ones turn green when they're cooked which is a shame. Purple is fun. They all taste wonderful.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

Sue Cooper

Esther Rosenberg ace
Never heard about the dwarf beans. Learned something again :) They are looking good
July 23rd, 2022  
