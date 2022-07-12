Sign up
Photo 1289
The Entrance to Porthgain Harbour
Yesterday I posted a picture of the little harbour at Porthgain. These two while pillars mark the entrance to the harbour for boats. We walked up on to the coast path and this was the view looking back.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
0
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5177
photos
71
followers
53
following
354% complete
View this month »
1287
1288
1289
1290
1291
1292
1293
1294
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
9th July 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pembrokeshire coast
,
coast path
,
porthgain harbour
