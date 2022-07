Frustratingly Difficult to Photograph!

My sunflowers are about 10 feet tall, well that might be a slight exaggeration but they're a lot taller than me and they insist on facing the wrong way, away from the sun ind into next door's garden. This was the best I could do.



I've got a bit behind again. We went away for a few days and since we got back the garden's been taking up a lot of my time, just trying to keep on top of it and harvest and cook the vegetables.