Our Favourite House Guest is Back

This is Reggie, he belongs to Christopher, Jo, Finley and Niamh. Reggie is staying with us for 3 weeks while his people go on holiday. He came for a few days in April and he seems to remember everything about our house and garden. He seems very happy to be here. I'm looking forward to taking him on some lovely walks.

Reggie is a border terrier and he's 1 year and 7 months old. He's very sweet and very well behaved.