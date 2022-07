Sale Bargain of the Week!

Yesterday we went to our local garden centre just to buy tomato food. We noticed this enormous agapanthus with the biggest flowers I've ever seen. What's more it had white flowers and blue flowers there must have been at least two plants in the pot. The flowers were well past their best and the plant was half price! You know the rest 😂😂.

Since I took the photo it's been planted in the border and it looks good .