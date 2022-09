Gorse and Sky

Today I went for my first proper walk since I had covid, with my friend and walking buddy, Nicola. We walked along a section of Offa's Dyke Path to the top of Hergest Ridge. There's a 360 degree view from up there. It was stunning. We walked for about 5 miles and we didn't see anyone until we were almost back at the car. I feel very fortunate to have this lovely place to walk just a 15 minute drive from home.