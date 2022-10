My 100th Courgette

It isn't very big but it's bigger than a match. There are two more tiny ones left on the plant but I think it's too late now for them to grow any bigger. I had four plants in total, this one was planted later than the others.

It's amazing how many different recipes there are for doing things with courgettes. I think I've tried most of them, some are good, some are very good and some I won't bother to make again next year.