Photo 1398
Before it's too late...........
The tree fern is looking particularly spectacular right now having survived the very hot weather in the summer. It's about to be wrapped in it's winter coat so I thought I'd better take a photo before that happens.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5322
photos
68
followers
52
following
Views
9
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
28th October 2022 1:09pm
Tags
garden
,
tree fern
