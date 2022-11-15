Previous
Dancing in the Sunshine by susiemc
Photo 1415

Dancing in the Sunshine

The fuchsias in the garden didn't like the hot weather in the summer but they're flowering beautifully now. Sadly frost is forecast and fuchsias don't like frost.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
388% complete

bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 18th, 2022  
