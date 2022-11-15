Sign up
Photo 1415
Dancing in the Sunshine
The fuchsias in the garden didn't like the hot weather in the summer but they're flowering beautifully now. Sadly frost is forecast and fuchsias don't like frost.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5342
photos
68
followers
52
following
1411
1412
1413
1414
1415
1416
1417
1418
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
fuchsias
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 18th, 2022
