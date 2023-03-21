Previous
Next
Cornus Midwinter Fire at Hyde Hall by susiemc
Photo 1541

Cornus Midwinter Fire at Hyde Hall

We've been away for a few days visiting friends in Stevenage. While we were there we spent a day at RHS (Royal horticultural Society) Hyde Hall near Chelmsford in Essex. This cornus in the winter garden looked stunning.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
422% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Lovely colourful capture, I love Hyde Hall (my daughter lives in Chelmsford) and the Grandchildren love the freedom to run around there
March 24th, 2023  
Sue Cooper ace
@bigmxx Thank you Michelle. I’ve never been there before but I was very impressed. It’s a place I’d like to visit regularly..
March 24th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
There’s somewhere near us that has this, it’s strange but beautiful. Nice shot.
March 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise