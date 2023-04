Looking The Other Way

A couple of days ago I posted a photo of our garden. Thank you for all your lovely comments. This photo is looking in the opposite direction and shows more of the house and the garden furniture. We spend many an hour sitting on that furniture with a cup of coffee or tea or a glass of wine, enjoying the garden and in particular the pond.

The garden will look very different in a few weeks time when everything has really taken off. I'll take more photos then.