Photo 1562
Marsh Marigold
This marsh marigold plant on the edge of the pond is huge but I thought the flowers looked particularly lovely in close-up.
11th April 2023
11th Apr 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5513
photos
67
followers
50
following
429% complete
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1560
1561
1926
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
15th April 2023 3:10pm
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
pond
,
marsh marigold
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They are so beautiful Sue !
April 16th, 2023
