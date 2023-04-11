Previous
Marsh Marigold by susiemc
Marsh Marigold

This marsh marigold plant on the edge of the pond is huge but I thought the flowers looked particularly lovely in close-up.
11th April 2023 11th Apr 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Beryl Lloyd ace
They are so beautiful Sue !
April 16th, 2023  
