Through the Oblong Window

Those of you with older children (in their 40's?) will get the title (from the kid's TV programme, Playschool).

We've had friends from Adelaide, Sue and Daryl, staying for a few days. I worked with Daryl 50 years ago when he came to teach for a year at the school I was teaching at.

On Sue and Daryl's first day here we had typical appalling, British weather, very cold and very wet. We decided to go to Hay Castle. It's not far away and it's mostly indoors. I have previously posted the view over the town from the front of the castle, this is the view from the back. There is actually snow on the hills in the far distance but on the photo it gets a bit lost in the clouds. Our friends weren't impressed with the cold, wet weather but they were quite excited to see snow. It's not what they expected in the middle of April.