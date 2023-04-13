Previous
Hereford Cathedral by susiemc
Hereford Cathedral

On one of the days that our Australian friends were here we went to the very beautiful Hereford Cathedral. It was a bitterly cold day but sunny and it was warm inside the cathedral.
Sue Cooper

Beryl Lloyd ace
Super collage of the beautiful architecture and interior of this Cathedral
April 15th, 2023  
