Photo 1563
Hereford Cathedral
On one of the days that our Australian friends were here we went to the very beautiful Hereford Cathedral. It was a bitterly cold day but sunny and it was warm inside the cathedral.
13th April 2023
13th Apr 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
hereford
,
herefordshire
,
hereford cathedral
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super collage of the beautiful architecture and interior of this Cathedral
April 15th, 2023
