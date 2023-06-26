Previous
Next
Guess Where We've Been! by susiemc
Photo 1638

Guess Where We've Been!

Yes, we've been to visit Martha, Rosie and Jake for a few days. Rosie took this photo just after we arrived. Jake hadn't seen us since early March but he didn't seem at all fazed and was very happy to sit with us. He's 11 months ild now.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise