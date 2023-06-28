Sign up
Photo 1640
My Family at Sissinghurst, Kent
While we were visiting Martha, Rosie and Jake in Sussex we spent a day at Sissinghurst. This is a National Trust property with stunningly beautiful gardens. We had a lovely day there.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5606
photos
65
followers
51
following
450% complete
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
Views
4
1
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
COOLPIX P900
28th June 2023 1:09pm
Tags
family
,
flowers
,
gardens
,
chris
,
jake
,
rosie
,
kent
,
martha
,
national trust
,
sissinghurst
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely and happy family shot amongst all the flowers!
July 3rd, 2023
