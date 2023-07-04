Previous
The White Garden, Sissinghurst by susiemc
Photo 1646

The White Garden, Sissinghurst

Rosie took this picture of me, Chris, Martha and Jake in the stunningly beautiful White Garden at Sissinghurst
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
Sue Cooper
