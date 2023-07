Oast Houses on the Sissinghurst Estate, Kent

Sissinghurst is a lovely National Trust property in Kent which we visited last week. This photo was taken from the top of a tower. In the foreground is the 'big' house and the oast houses are in the background. An oast house (or hop kiln) is a building designed for kilning (drying) hops as part of the brewing process for making beer. Historically Kent was always known for hop growing and oast houses are a common site when driving around the county.