Photo 1640
Angel's Fishing Rod
I took this photo with the ones I took yesterday for my 'first day of the month' collage but it got a bit lost among all the other brightly coloured flowers. I decided to post it on it's own. Have you spotted the overfly?
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5603
photos
64
followers
48
following
449% complete
Views
1
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st July 2023 8:17am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
pond
,
angels fishing rod
