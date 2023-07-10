Previous
My Favourite Buddleia by susiemc
Photo 1652

My Favourite Buddleia

I love this buddleia because I love its huge pink flowers but it's not a favourite with the butterflies. Fortunately we have several other buddleia which the butterflies do like.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
