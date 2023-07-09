Sign up
Photo 1651
Eryngium or Sea Holly
We've tried for a while to grow this plant and finally we've been successful. I say 'we' but actually Chris deserves the credit. I just love the colour.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
0
Sue Cooper
ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
5620
photos
66
followers
52
following
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1648
1945
1946
1649
1650
1651
1947
1652
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2019 Album 1 Year 7-8
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
1st July 2023 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
plant
,
garden
,
sea holly
,
eryngium
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful -- I bought a plant last year and is still in its pot!! and desperately needs to be planted out !
July 10th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Really lovely!
July 10th, 2023
