Previous
Next
Eryngium or Sea Holly by susiemc
Photo 1651

Eryngium or Sea Holly

We've tried for a while to grow this plant and finally we've been successful. I say 'we' but actually Chris deserves the credit. I just love the colour.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Sue Cooper

ace
@susiemc
October 2018 A long overdue update....... I'm well into my 6th year of 365 and I'm totally addicted. It's become a big part of my life....
452% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful -- I bought a plant last year and is still in its pot!! and desperately needs to be planted out !
July 10th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Really lovely!
July 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise